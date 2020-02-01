Rainbow Six Siege gets dynamic resolution scaling and target frame rate lock

Rainbow Six Siege got a brand new PC feature recently, with Ubisoft adding Vulkan API support to the game, complete with an adaptive scaling option with its own frame rate lock so you can guarantee peak performance during gameplay.

This update is available on both the Steam and uPlay versions of the game. By selecting Dynamic Render Scaling and using the Vulkan API, you can set a minimum target frame rate, so resolution will dynamically shift based on the amount of frames per second you require.

I’ve been testing this today on a 4K/120Hz display and an RTX 2080Ti. I could usually get a solid frame rate at high settings but it was rarely a 120Hz lock. Dynamic Render Scaling has kept performance locked in place and resolution dips have so far been barely noticeable.

You do have to be TAA anti-aliasing in order to use this feature though, if you select other options, Dynamic Render Scaling will be greyed out.

KitGuru Says: Dynamic Resolution Scaling is a game I’d like to see implemented more often, especially with a frame rate lock option so you can stabilise performance. Have any of you been playing Rainbow Six Siege this week? Have you tried out the new Vulkan option and Dynamic Resolution Scaling?

Become a Patron!