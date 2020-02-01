Bungie begins hiring for new non-Destiny project

Remember a couple of years ago when Bungie received a huge $100 million investment and trademarked a new game series? Well that project seems to be finding movement this year, as the studio begins expanding, seeking talent to help out with a brand new IP.

Ever since leaving Microsoft and Halo behind, Bungie has been working on the Destiny franchise. However, the newly independent Bungie has ambitions to be a multi-franchise studio. A trademark for a game called ‘Matter’ could be the first step towards that, although the project is seemingly in very early development.

Right now, Bungie is hiring an Incubation Art Director and in this role, the successful applicant will “define the look of a new Bungie IP”.

The job listing doesn’t specifically mention Matter as the new IP but so far, that is the only other game that we have evidence of existing. Of course, Bungie could secretly be working on another non-Destiny game as well.

KitGuru Says: I’m looking forward to seeing Bungie branch out again, even though I do still thoroughly enjoy both Destiny and classic Halo. Is there anything you would like to see Bungie working on next?

