Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order exceeded EA’s sales expectations

EA has notoriously had controversial opinions when it comes to the value of publishing single-player only games and story-driven titles. That could start to change though, as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is surpassing lofty sales expectations.

Initially, EA was hoping to sell 8 million copies of Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by the end of March 2020. However, the game managed to do that in Q3 alone, with EA confirming during its earnings call that the eight million copies milestone has already been reached.

EA CFO, Blake Jorgensen, the guy who famously said we wouldn’t want pink Darth Vader in Battlefront 2, confirmed to investors that Fallen Order has “significantly beaten” expectations. EA CEO, Andrew Wilson, added that “Respawn delivered an expertly crafted high-quality experience with outstanding gameplay that thrilled players”.

Now, EA is expecting Jedi: Fallen Order to hit 10 million sales by the end of this current quarter, a milestone that the game should hit.

KitGuru Says: Star Wars is a valuable IP to have, particularly if you focus on expanding the universe with interesting single-player adventures. Hopefully that is a lesson EA will carry forward, particularly since there are now rumours of a Knights of the Old Republic revival.

Become a Patron!