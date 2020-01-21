Project xCloud Preview expands with ten more games

Instead of rushing to be the first on the market, Microsoft has been taking its time with Project xCloud, slowly inviting more and more users to test the service with access to a library of playable games. Project xCloud got a big games library boost in late 2019 and now, another ten games are being added today.

In today’s update, Project xCloud is expanding to include:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Destiny 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Wolf Among Us

Wasteland 2: Directors Cut

The Surge

SUPERHOT

Portal Knights

GoNNER – BLÜEBERRY Edition

Kingdom Two Crowns

Sparklite

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2019

These games join the likes of Halo 5: Guardians, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Devil May Cry V, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Hitman, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and many more. At this point, there should be around 60 games available to stream via the Project xCloud preview.

You can still sign up to be a Project xCloud tester, but the preview is only available in a few select areas, including the US, UK and South Korea. You will also need a Bluetooth controller and a smartphone running Android 6.0 or newer. Later in the year, Project xCloud testing will open up to Windows 10 PCs and more countries will be included. An iOS version of xCloud is currently being tested internally at Microsoft.

KitGuru Says: Project xCloud still needs plenty of work before its ready for a full launch but so far, Microsoft is being quite generous with the amount of access it is giving to testers. Some of the best games of the generation are freely playable, albeit in streamed form. Are any of you part of the Project xCloud preview? When was the last time you tried it?

