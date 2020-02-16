Quantic Dream wants to be fully independent and self-publish future games

Over the last two decades, Quantic Dream has made a name for itself as a PlayStation-loyal studio. That began to change last year, with the studio taking its first step towards multi-platform development by releasing hits like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human on PC. Moving forward, the studio hopes to be entirely independent, which includes self-publishing future games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has been a publishing partner for Quantic Dream for many years for PlayStation exclusives. When the studio decided to bring some of its biggest games to PC last year, that included self-publishing on the Epic Games Store. This self-publishing mindset it something we can apparently expect moving into the future too.

Quantic Dream mentioned all of this in a recent blog post combing over the studio’s 23-year history:

“For the first time in 23 years of working with prestigious publishers, we are now in a position to self-publish. This new venture will allow us to make decisions in total independence, and to address the technological and strategic opportunities of next-generation platforms. It will also allow us to help other developers, by providing investment and development support, so that they can fully express their talents. We want to support creators of original projects and help them, in turn, to achieve their vision and offer quality, ground-breaking experiences.”

Quantic Dream refers to this as a “transformation” for the studio, which will enable creative freedom and multiplatform releases across all consoles and PC. Currently, we don’t know what the studio has planned next, but we may well hear about its next big game at some point this year.

KitGuru Says: I thoroughly enjoyed Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, so I’m interested in seeing what this studio comes up with next. What do you all think of QD’s decision to go multi-platform and self-publish? It will be a big financial burden to take on, but as long as good games continue to appear, strong sales should also continue.

