Square Enix is delaying Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers

At E3 last year, Square Enix finally showed off substantial amounts of footage for both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Crystal Dynamics’ long-anticipated Avengers game. Originally, both games were due to launch in March and May respectively but both have since been delayed.

These delays were announced separately, so we will tackle them one at a time. First off, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer, Yoshinori Kitase, announced in a post that the game will be delayed from March 3rd to April 10th 2020 in an effort to “ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans deserve”.

Crystal Dynamics posted a similar message for Marvel’s Avengers, pushing the game back from May until September 4th 2020. The studio’s statement said: “At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers”.

The statement goes on to re-iterate that the game will feature an original, story-driven campaign, co-op and plenty of additional content for years to come. Some of that post-launch content has already been revealed, with plans to add new characters and missions to keep players coming back.

KitGuru Says: I had a feeling that Avengers might get pushed back but I didn’t necessarily expect a delay for Final Fantasy VII Remake. Still, these delays aren’t overly long, with Final Fantasy coming just over a month later than planned, while Avengers has been pushed from Q2 to Q3.

