AGDQ 2020 sets new record for the charity event, raising over $3.15 million

Games Done Quick is a semiannual charity event where some of the industry’s best speedrunners get together to raise money for charity, whilst completing video games at record paces. This year’s Awesome Games Done Quick ran between the 5th and 12th of January, with new records being set for both video games and donations. The week long charity event managed to raise over $3.15 million in donations to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, the highest that GDQ has raised since its founding in 2010.

In total, $3,155,869 was raised, an increase of over $725,000 when compared to 2019’s AGDQ. In fact, the amount raised has been steadily increasing year-on-year ever since 2010 (with the exception being 2016). The money raised came from over 54,000 unique donations, leading to an average donation of $58 per person.

The event, which is live streamed on Twitch, also saw its highest number of peak concurrent viewers, with over 237,523 people turning in during the Super Mario Maker 2 speedrun. In total, 139 games were completed over the week long period.

All of this was in service of the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a charity which was founded in 1985, dedicated to the promotion of cancer prevention, whilst also aiding in cancer prevention research. In total, AGDQ has raised over $14.5 million for the charity since 2011.

If you missed this year’s event, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 has already been announced. It will take place between the 3rd and 10th of January 2021. Summer Games Done Quick 2020, meanwhile – which focuses on raising money for Doctors Without Borders – will be running from the 21st to the 28th of June 2020.

Did you manage to catch this year's AGDQ? What was your favourite speedrun? How much do you hope to see them raise next year?

