Glorious Model D gaming mouse now available in the UK

Glorious PC Gaming Race has made a significant impression on mouse and keyboard enthusiasts over the last year. The ball got rolling with the Model O, a sensibly priced take on ambidextrous RGB gaming mice with a sleek design, reduced weight and a custom cable to retain flexibility while reducing common issues like cable drag. This was followed up last year with the announcement of the Model D, an ergonomic frame option, which is now making its way over to the UK.

As with the Model O and Model O-, the Model D will use a honeycomb shell to reduce weight, bringing the mouse to under 69g, with matte or glossy options available depending on preference.

While this is a ergonomic mouse with more room for your thumb to rest on the side of the mouse, the Model D will still be minimalist in terms of buttons, sticking with two additional buttons on the side.

Here are the full technical specifications:

• Dimensions: approx. 128 x 67 x 42 mm (L x W x H)

• Weight: approx. 68g

• Colour: White (glossy)

• Resolution: max. 12 000 DPI (400, 800, 1600, 3200 preset)

• Sensor: Optical Pixart PMW 3360 sensor

• Max acceleration: 50 G

• Max speeds: 1 ms (Latency)

• USB Signal rate: 1000 Hz Polling Rate

• Lift-off Distance: 0.7 mm

• Buttons: 6 (programmable)

• Connection: USB (2 m long, braided cable)

• Lighting: RGB-LEDs (16.8m colours)

The Glorious PC Gaming Race Model D mouse is available to pre-order now at Overclockers UK for £49.99.

KitGuru Says: The Model D is the second of four planned mice, so it will be interesting to see what comes next. Are any of you currently looking to get a new gaming mouse? What do you think of the new Model D?

