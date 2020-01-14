DOOM Eternal trailer teases story, giant demons and new weapons

DOOM Eternal has already had a big gameplay reveal and a story trailer following Bethesda’s 2019 E3 conference. After all of that though, the game was delayed by roughly six months. Now with the release date just three months away, DOOM Eternal is back in the spotlight with a big new trailer.

The trailer is just under two and a half minutes long, setting up the story with the demons of hell invading Earth. Then just as you would expect, the Doom Slayer jumps into action.

While the story is likely good, a lot of people play Doom for the gameplay. If you fall into that camp, then you will have plenty of new abilities to play with, including a new grappling hook for traversing maps, new glory kills and new weapons.

DOOM Eternal is launching on the 20th of March 2020 on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Google Stadia. A Nintendo Switch version is also coming although we don’t know if it will launch on the same day as other platforms.

KitGuru Says: DOOM Eternal was my most anticipated game last year prior to its delay. This time, the game’s release date seems set in stone, so my excitement is ramping back up again. Are any of you planning on picking this up in March? What do you think of the new trailer?

