Epic Games will continue to offer weekly free games in 2020

During 2019, Epic Games offered 73 different free games to its users, all with more than an 80% score on OpenCritic and a total value of $1455, resulting in over 200M+ copies claimed. With the beginning of the new year, Epic has kept on giving, with new games such as Darksiders, Darksiders 2, Steep, and Sundered: Eldritch Edition. Still, the weekly free game program was supposed to be supported only throughout 2019. To clear things up, Epic has officially announced that it will continue its weekly free game program throughout 2020.

With this announcement, Epic Games also shared their milestones. Since Epic Games Store launched back in December 2018, it counts with 108M PC customers that spent $680M on the platform, from which $251M was spent on third -party PC games. Epic also funded over $23M+ in coupons and discounts.

The most popular video games in the Epic Games Store range from AAA games, like Borderlands 3 and Control, to indies, such as Untitled Goose Game and Satisfactory. Some upcoming exclusive games include the recently announced Godfall and Rogue Company, and others like Magic: The Gathering, Auto Chess, and Predator Hunting Grounds.

In 2020, Epic will maintain its “developer-friendly store terms”, including 88% revenue share for the developer, keyless purchasing integration with Humble (other stores coming soon), and support for developer and publisher payment systems. Besides this, Epic also enables integration with its platform-independent and store-independent online services, which are already being used by Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Google, Apple, and more.

KitGuru says: Have you been claiming the free games that Epic has been offering? Are you happy with Epic’s decision to continue to offer free games throughout 2020?

