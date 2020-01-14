Philips 243B9 launches with IPS panel and USB-C docking

We cover a lot of high-end monitors and gaming-specific monitors here but today, Philips is announcing something a bit simpler. The Philips 243B9 is a 24-inch, IPS, 1080p monitor that focuses on user comfort and environmentally friendly features.

One of the highlight features of the Philips 243B9 is USB-C docking with power delivery, meaning you can hook up your laptop and have it charge, make high-speed data transfers etc. There is also a HDMI input so you can hook up non-USB devices too. The monitor comes with a ‘SmartErgoBase’, which offers height-adjustability up to 150mm, tilt and swivel functions as well as 90° of pivot. As previously noted, this is an IPS panel, so you get the usual 178° viewing angle before colour shift kicks in.

In Eco mode, the monitor only uses 12.8 watts, meanwhile a sensor will detect when the monitor is in use and automatically adjust brightness accordingly. The monitor itself is also built using PVC/BFR free housing and 85% recycled plastic, so a lot of thought went into keeping this monitor environmentally friendly.

Here is the full spec sheet for the display:

• LCD panel type: IPS technology

• Backlight type: W-LED system

• Panel Size: 23.8 inch/60.5 cm

• Display Screen Coating: Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%

• Effective viewing area: 527 (H) x 296.5 (V)

• Aspect ratio: 16:9

• Maximum resolution: 1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*

• Pixel Density: 93 PPI

• Response time (typical): 4 ms (Grey to Grey)*

• Brightness: 250 cd/m²

• Contrast ratio (typical): 1000:1

• SmartContrast: 50,000,000:1

• Pixel pitch: 0.275 x 0.275 mm

• Viewing angle: 178º (H)/178º (V), @ C/R > 10

• Picture enhancement: SmartImage

• Display colours: 16.7 M

• Colour gamut (typical): NTSC 90%*, sRGB 104%*

• Scanning Frequency: 30–85 kHz (H) / 48–75 Hz (V)

• sRGB

• Flicker-free

• LowBlue Mode

• EasyRead

• Adaptive sync

The Philips 243B9 will be available starting this month, with the MSRP coming in at £199.

KitGuru Says: It’s not flashy but if you just want a reliable monitor that doesn’t break the bank, then this one seems to tick the right boxes. What sort of monitor do you currently use? Do you go for something gaming-specific or stick to a simpler, mainstream display?

