Lexar NS200 480GB SSD Review

Lexar has a couple of SATA-based 2.5in SSD product lines, one of which is the NS200. This line consists of three different capacities – 240GB, 480GB and 960GB – with the drives using a combination of 64-layer 3D TLC NAND and a Silicon Motion controller. Priced at under £60 for the 480GB model we are reviewing today, is it worth buying?

The NS200 series is available in 240GB, 480GB (the drive we are reviewing here) and the flagship 960GB capacities. At the heart of the NS200 is a Silicon Motion SM2258 4-channel controller which looks after Micron 64-layer 3D TLC memory.



All three drives in the range have the same Sequential read/write figures of up to 550MB/s and 510MB/s respectively. Random 4K performance for the 480GB drive is quoted as up to 95,000 IOPS for reads and up to 90,000 IOPS for writes. The 240GB drive shares the same IOPS figures, but the 960GB drive is rated lower at up to 88,000 IOPS for reads and up to 80,000 IOPS for writes.

The official endurance rating for the 480GB drive is 240TB TBW and Lexar back the drive with a 3-year limited warranty.

Specifications:

Usable Capacities: 480GB.

NAND Components: Micron 64-layer 3D TLC

NAND Controller: Silicon Motion SM2258.

Cache IC: SK hynix DDR3-2133.

Interface: Serial ATA (SATA) 6Gb/s (SATA III)

Form Factor: 2.5in 7mm.

Dimensions: 100.2 x 69.85 x 7mm.

Drive Weight: 34g.

Firmware Version: R0427C.

