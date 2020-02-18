The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch to get graphics settings and PC save transfers

Saber Interactive had already done an impressive job with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch but a new patch might just take this version to the next level. The game’s next big update has reportedly begun rolling out in Korea, adding additional graphics options and even adding in save transfer compatibility between PC and the Switch.

Graphics adjustments include Blur, Bloom, Sharpening, Depth of Field, Light Shafts, Underwater effects and draw distance for foliage. Adjusting these settings can help make the game look a bit sharper, although you are trading off blurriness for more pop-in, so the visuals will still be far from perfect.

Back when Divinity Original Sin 2 launched on Switch, the game garnered praise for including save transfers and synchronisation between PC and the Switch, allowing you to download your Steam cloud saves to take with you on the go. That same feature appears to be coming to The Witcher 3 on the Nintendo Switch too, with support for Steam and GOG save files. With save transfer features, you can get the best of both worlds by playing on PC at home, and then picking up that progress again on the Switch.

We don’t know when the patch will roll out worldwide, as Saber Interactive and CD Projekt Red haven’t actually officially announced it yet. However, folks on Reddit seem to have the update already, so we should hear something more official this week.

KitGuru Says: I have a few save files that I wouldn’t mind transferring over to the Switch version, particularly so I can skip past the Baron quest line- as amazing as it is, I’ve done it about 10 times at this point. Do any of you own The Witcher 3 on Switch? What do you think of the new features coming in the next update?

