Ubisoft reportedly revamps editorial team to make its games more unique

Over the years, many Ubisoft games have fallen into a specific formula, with Watch Dogs and Far Cry taking elements from earlier Assassin’s Creed games and more recently, The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint featuring similar mechanics to each other. As we look ahead towards what’s next for Ubisoft, the publisher says it is making efforts to make its games more distinct.

As reported by VCG, Ubisoft is revamping its editorial team to “be more agile and better accompany development teams around the world”. Ubisoft’s Chief Creative Officer, Serge Hascoet, will continue to lead the group but the group that reports to him will be expanded and given more freedom, with each taking charge of one of Ubisoft’s main franchises.

The idea here is that by having seven Vice Presidents each taking charge of their own franchise, more independent decisions can be made and different games can start to go off in their own directions. Hascoet will then check in on games at key milestone periods.

One source explained the old system to VCG, saying: “In the previous system that editorial had, there were often the ideas of just one or two people getting put into every game.”

This change has been coming for a while now, with Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot acknowledging in October that there needed to be more time between ‘live game’ sequels and some games needed to introduce unique gameplay elements.

We may start to see all of this in action later this year, with the releases of Watch Dogs Legion, Gods & Monsters and the next Assassin’s Creed.

KitGuru Says: Ubisoft appeared to be going in this direction back when Assassin’s Creed Origins came out, but other franchises since then have started borrowing elements from the new and improved Assassin’s Creed formula, thus starting the problem over again. Hopefully with this new approach, Ubisoft’s various franchises will start to truly stand out on their own.

