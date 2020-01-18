Larian Studios begins teasing new Baldur’s Gate 3 announcements

Larian Studios has proven itself as one of, if not the best, isometric RPG developers around. In recent years we’ve had Divinity Original Sin 1 and 2 launch to great critical acclaim and now, Larian is turning its attention to Baldur’s Gate 3. The game was announced last year and things have been quiet since, fortunately, big news is just on the horizon.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that many studios have tried to make in the 19 years since Baldur’s Gate 2 released. At one point, InXile, Obsidian and Larian Studios were all in talks for the license, with Larian ultimately winning out. Little has been said since the initial announcement trailer but this week, the following teaser was posted:

The teaser doesn’t give away much, but if you pause at the right moments, you’ll get some quick glimpses at art and a motion capture session, suggesting that Baldur’s Gate 3 will have more of a cinematic presentation that wasn’t possible two decades ago.

More details are coming on the 27th of February. So far, we know that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be coming to PC and Google Stadia but there is no specific release date.

KitGuru Says: With teasers coming this early in the year, I do wonder if this means that Baldur’s Gate 3 has a 2020 release window in mind. Are many of you looking forward to this? Will you be keeping an eye out for the announcements next month?

