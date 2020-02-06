Team Ninja’s next game could be Ninja Gaiden

The Ninja Gaiden series is one of video games’ longest running, dating all the way back to 1988. Since 2014’s Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z however, the series has taken a backseat. With Nioh 2 set to release soon, the Director of the game has revealed that Team Ninja, the studio responsible for 2004’s Ninja Gaiden reboot, “are aware that some fans wanted Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2” and that “we hope to deliver some good news one day.”

Team Ninja as a studio have had many successful series under their belts. Known best for creating the Dead or Alive series of fighting games, the studio have also developed Hyrule Warriors, 2019’s Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3, Nioh, and of course, Ninja Gaiden. With Nioh 2 set to release in May, the game’s director, Fumihiko Yasuda, spoke with IGN, and revealed that the team’s next game might be a Ninja Gaiden title.

Yasuda stated that “The core members of the team that worked on Ninja Gaiden want to make a new game,” and that though Nioh was well received, “we are aware that some fans wanted Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2. Now we see a lot of ninja games like [Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice] as well, and we see a lot of good inspirations in those games, so we hope to deliver some good news one day.”

While this doesn’t outright confirm that Team Ninja’s next game will be a Ninja Gaiden title, Yasuda’s acknowledgement of the fan demand for a return to the series bodes well for the future of Ninja Gaiden.

