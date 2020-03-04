Apple reportedly preparing multiple devices with Mini LED displays

While OLED is still seen as the cream of the crop when it comes to displays, the last year has seen a surge of interest around Mini LED. There have been rumours of Apple switching to this new display technology in particular, with the latest reports indicating that the MacBook Pro is due for the upgrade.

According to the latest research from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is reportedly working on a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, a new 27-inch iMac, a new iPad Pro and an iPad Mini, all of which will apparently feature Mini LED displays. Some of these new devices are due to roll out in Q3 while others will slip into Q4.

Apple is apparently pursuing Mini LED over OLED for new, larger screen devices due to better yield rates, lack of burn-in while also bringing several benefits of typical OLED displays. These benefits include local dimming and a wide colour gamut for HDR content.

In total, there should be six new devices sporting Mini LED screens from Apple. The iPhone will stay on OLED for the time being but iPads, Macbooks and iMacs are said to be making the jump.

KitGuru Says: Kuo usually supplies solid information, so these moves seem likely, particularly if Apple is concerned about using OLED on larger devices like the MacBook or iPad due to burn-in. Time will tell if these Mini LED displays match up to the quality OLEDs offer.

