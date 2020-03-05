Nvidia RTX Super laptop GPU performance has leaked

Nvidia’s Turing architecture has nearly been on the market for two years. Since its release many new cards have seen the light of day. A new iteration of Turing-based cards for gaming laptops appear to be around the corner, namely the RTX 2070 Super and the RTX 2080 Super. A leaked internal slide from Nvidia now shows the performance of the newcomers compared to the last generation GPUs.

According to the leaked slide, via PCGamesN, the new Super GPUs appear to be about 50% faster than their non-Super counterparts. The leaked slide compares the RTX 2070 Super and the RTX 2080 Super against the previous generations GPUs – all except the RTX 2080. The speculation is that RTX 2080 likely performs similarly to the RTX 2070 Super and is therefore removed from the comparison.

If Nvidia is following form with its desktop cards, the RTX 2070 Super will use the same TU104 chip as the RTX 2080. This would also suggest that the RTX 2070 Super performs in line with the RTX 2080. According to the leaked slide the RTX 2080 Super is about 50% faster than the RTX 2070 Super. PCGamesN also suggested that previous leaks indicated that the 2080 Super has a TGP of more than 150W, which would explain how the improved performance.

According to PCGamesN, the leaked information seems to be a part of a kit going out to laptop manufacturers. This could mean that the new cards will be released very soon, which is in line with previous speculations that the cards will reach the market this Spring. The performance test aggregates data from the games Control, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Deliver Us The Moon. The games were run with max settings at 1080p, using a system with a 10th generation Intel Core H-series CPU and 16GB RAM. Windows 10 was used as the operating system. Discuss on our Facebook page HERE. KitGuru says: Are you already using a Nvidia RTX mobile GPU? Are you looking forward to the updated RTX Super cards?

