Doogee launch the N100 affordable smartphone handset

Doogee has announced the launch of a new affordable smartphone. The Doogee N100 is packed with features including a 10,000 mAh battery, 21-megapixel dual rear camera with a 5.99-inch Full HD display.

With an impressive 10,000 mAh battery, Doogee claims that its new N100 handset is the world’s most portable and long-lasting battery smartphone, ideal for active users who are regularly travelling and away from the home or office. This high capacity battery offers up to 100 hours talk time or 350 hours of standby battery life. The N100 can be fully charged via the USB Type-C charger in just 3.5 hours.

The Doogee N100 also features support for OTG reverse charging, as well as 10W wireless charging via the Qi wireless charging standard. The N100 is equipped with a FHD+ 1080 x 2160 resolution IPS display. All this is housed in an 8mm thick chassis that sports a leather-look appearance on the rear. Powering the N100 is an MTK 8 core Helio P23 processor, with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMMC Samsung flash storage and a micro-SD slot for further storage expansion up to 256GB.

A dual rear camera supplied by Sony uses an IMX230 stacked sensor with a 6P and F2.0 aperture combination, similar to that in the Huawei P8 and Honor 7, to help capture high-quality images even in poor lighting conditions. In terms of security, the N100 features facial recognition, as well as a fingerprint sensor.

The Doogee N100 runs on Andriod 9.0 Pie operating system and supports all the feature of the operating system, such as adaptive brightness, full-screen gestures, dark mode, notification details along with all the default security features integrated into Android 9.0. The Doogee N100 handset is available to purchase from Amazon UK now, priced at £159.99.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: The Doogee N100 looks like a decent, cost-effective Android handset that offers plenty of time between charging with that whopping 10,000 mAh battery. Do you guys like the look of it?

Become a Patron!