Sharp announce new soundbars with Dolby Atmos features

Sharp has introduced two new soundbars to bring the 3D cinematic experience of Dolby Atmos to home users, without the need for additional speakers or the added cost of traditional home cinema systems.

The two new soundbars from Sharp are built around the company’s Dolby Atmos engine. The HT-SBW800 and HT-SBW460 are capable of reproducing a cinema-like premium 360-degree surround sound experience in a cost-effective solution for cinema buffs and home entertainment enthusiasts to enjoy at home.

A 5.1.2 channel 570W HT-SW800 features a centre speaker, two side-firing and two up-firing speakers, all packaged into a soundbar form factor. The side and up-firing speakers bounce sound off walls and ceilings of the room to reproduce 3D surround sound for a more immersive movie experience with sound from the movies placed accurately around the user.

A slightly lower-powered, 440W Sharp HT-SBW460 soundbar is capable of adding height and creating a 3D sound scape from a small for factor 3.1 channel soundbar device, without the need for integrated up-firing speakers. Sharp claims this is a testament to its impressive acoustic capabilities. Both these new soundbars are equipped with x 2 HDMI inputs and a single HDMI output for easy to use connectivity.

They also feature 4K passthrough in addition to ARC CEC functions, as well as Bluetooth 4.2, digital optical, aux, coax and USB providing hassle-free playback from almost any device. Both Sharp soundbars include a wireless subwoofer, along with a centre speaker for clear voice output. The HT-SBW800 is available to purchase from Amazon priced at £449, the HT-SBW460 is available for £299.

