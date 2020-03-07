AMD board partners launch RX 590 GME graphics cards

According to sources in the industry, board partners of AMD are preparing a new RX 590 graphics card SKU named the Radeon RX 590 GME. A new sub-variant of the RX 590 series that is expected to feature a lower core clock frequency.

As reported earlier this week by the guys over at VideoCardz, AMD partners are expected to launch a new RX 590 SKU in the near future, since listings popped up from a Chinese retailer showing the new graphics card for sale. The Radeon RX 590 GME SKU is expected to be equipped with around 120MHz lower core frequency compared to other non-GME Radeon RX 590 graphics card variants.

The source of the VideoCardz article, Expreview found a Chinese retail outlet that is listing the new AMD Radeon RX 590 GME card for sale. Board partners including XFX, Sapphire, PowerColor and ASRock all have RX 590 GME SKUs available to purchase at the Chinese retail outlet JD.

The new Radeon RX 590 GME graphics cards offer similar core frequency to RX 580 series cards, However, the sale listing does not specify which fabrication process the RX 590 GME is based on, whether it is Polaris 20 or Polaris 30 12nm remains to be seen. According to the listing, the RX 590 GME will pack 2340 cores with a core frequency of around 1380MHz.

The reason why AMD board partners are re-launching the RX 590 series with a new SKU isn’t certain, however, it could possibly be a model designed specifically for the Chinese market which may never make its way over to Europe or the U.S. The new RX 590 GME graphics cards are available for pre-order at JD and are expected to officially launch on 9th March.

KitGuru says: Just why AMD board partners are releasing a new Radeon RX 590 is a bit of a mystery. What do you guys think of this new RX 590 SKU seen for sale at the Chinese retailer?

Become a Patron!