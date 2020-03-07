Razer introduces its lightest gaming mouse yet

Razer has just launched its lightest gaming mouse to date with an updated and smaller version of the Viper. The new Razer Viper Mini is designed for gamers with smaller hands and weighs in at just 61g to make it the lightest mouse in the Razer range.

The new Razer Viper Mini has an almost identical appearance to its bigger brother the Viper, the main changes from the original are the dimensions and weight. The Original Razer Viper measures 126.8mm x 57.6mm x 37.8mm (L x W X H), the Mini reduces the size down to 118.3mm x 53.5mm x 38.3mm, making it more suitable for gamers with smaller hands, using a claw or fingertip grip.

As well as reducing the size, the new Viper Mini is lighter than the original at 61g. Razer has equipped the Viper Mini with an 8500 DPI optical sensor for excellent pixel-precise accuracy, as well as six programmable buttons that can be configured via the Razer Synapse 3 software, with onboard memory to save profiles to the device.

The ambidextrous Viper Mini features a Razer Speedflex cable designed to minimise drag for better mouse control, as well as addressable RGB lighting with 16.8 million colours that can be configured and controlled using the Synapse app. The Viper Mini is also equipped with accurate Razer Optical mouse switches offering 0.2 millisecond response time for closer control over mouse clicks.

The addition of the Viper Mini means that gamers have more options to choose from and are able to buy the correct mouse for their hand size or preferred setup, with large and small wired Viper versions as well as the Viper Ultimate wireless mouse. The Razer Viper Mini is available to purchase from the Razer online store now, priced at £39.99.

KitGuru says: What do you guys think of the Razer Viper gaming mouse series? Do you like the idea of having various sizes and wired or wireless version to choose from?

