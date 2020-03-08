UNISOC announces its latest mobile 5G platform based on the 6nm EUV node

Mobile communications and IoT chipset supplier UNISOC has officially announced its latest generation 5G SoC mobile platform – T7520 based on the 6nm EUV manufacturing node to offer an optimised 5G experience with enhanced AI computing and multimedia imaging processing capabilities.

UNISOC’s T7520 smartphone platform features some of the latest design techniques to offer enhanced performance at a lower power consumption level than ever before. The T7520 is equipped with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores with an integrated Arm Mali-G57 based GPU to provide high performance streaming and gaming experiences.

Developed on UNISOC’s Makalu 5G platform, T7520 includes a 5G modem that supports coverage enhancement for any application scenario by allowing carriers to deploy 5G on existing 4G spectrums. T7520 offers reduced power consumption in light and heavy load scenarios of up to 35% compared to previous platforms.

Compared to the previous 7nm EUV process, the 6nm EUV node which T7520 is manufactured from has an 18% improvement in density of transistors, which in turn reduces power consumption by 8% to offer improved device battery life. The T7520 also adopts a new multi-core display architecture that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate with HDR rendering capabilities and multi-screen display support for up to 4K resolution with HDR10+ quality.

T7520 supports Sub-6 GHz band, NSA/SA dual-mode networking and 2G – 5G networks. Using SA mode the UNISOC T7520 provides a peak uplink speed of 3.25 Gbps. Additionally, T7520 supports dual-SIM, dual-5G and EPS fall-back, as well as VoNR high-resolution audio and video calls. Integrated UNISOC 5G super transmitter technology offers uplink speed to meet the demand of VR or 4K/8K ultra-high-resolution live streaming.

KitGuru: UNISOC’s latest 5G mobile platform offers benefits in both performance and power consumption over previous generations to boost the 5G experience. What do you guys think of this new 5G platform from UNISOC?

Become a Patron!