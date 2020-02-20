Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon X60 5G modem

Featuring the first 5nm 5G baseband in the world, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 is the first 5G modem-RF system supporting spectrum aggregation of the main 5G bands and combinations, such as mmWave and sub-6 using frequency division duplex (FDD) and time division duplex (TDD). The Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 was made to improve the capacity and performance of the operators, and to “increase the average 5G speed of mobile devices”.

Thanks to the new Qualcomm QTM535 mmWave antenna module, with a more compact design when compared with the previous generations, the Snapdragon X60 can be used in smaller, thinner smartphones.

According to Qualcomm, The Snapdragon X60 allows for fibre-like levels of speed and latency over wireless connections. With this level of quality, it’s possible to create networks to deliver the “next-generation of applications and experiences” in a smaller form factor.

Based on the success of its predecessors, the Snapdragon X60 is the first chip supporting mmWave-sub6 aggregation. This will allow operators to use all of its spectrum resources to “combine capacity and coverage”. The latest Qualcomm 5G modem is also the first 5G FDD-TDD sub-6 carrier aggregation solution, besides of also supporting 5G FDD-FDD and TDD-TDD carrier aggregation, VoNR (Voice over NR) and dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS).

This modem can reach 7.5Gbps download speeds and 3Gbps upload speeds. The sub-6 GHz spectrum aggregation in standalone mode allows peak data rates that are two times higher when compared with solutions without carrier aggregation.

Samples of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 and the Qualcomm QTM535 will be shipped to OEMs in the first quarter of 2020. Commercial products using this technology are expected in early 2021. If you want to learn more about the Snapdragon X60, click here.

KitGuru says: Is your current smartphone 5G-ready? How likely is it that your next smartphone will carry a Snapdragon X60 modem?

