Lenovo lists AMD Ryzen 4900U processor in new Yoga Slim laptops

AMD gave tech enthusiasts the first glimpse of its new Ryzen 4000 mobile processors back at CES 2020 in January. The new AMD Renoir CPUs were announced with five models listed, ranging from the Ryzen 3 4300U up to an eight-core Ryzen 4800U.

At the time of the introduction to the new Ryzen 4000 mobile processors, there was no mention of a Ryzen 9 part like we have seen in desktop machines with the 3900X (12-core) and 3950X (16-core) beast. However, that may be about to change since Hardwaretimes has spotted a video from Lenovo that apparently spills the beans of a Ryzen 9 4900U processor in one of the company’s new laptops.

In the video posted by Notebook Italia, there is a new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14” and 15” document listing the system specifications for both Intel and AMD variants. The Intel model lists an Ice lake Core i7-1065G7 CPU while the AMD version clearly lists a Ryzen 9 4900U processor in the spec sheet. The video has since been taken down but Hardwaretimes took screengrabs of the specification.

There is no mention of core count for the new AMD Ryzen 9 4900U part, however, if the current desktop SKUs are anything to go by, it would be pretty safe to assume the Ryzen 9 4900U will be a 12-core part. However, 12 cores may not be necessary for a mobile device, so we could end up seeing this processor with an 8-core, 16-thread configuration with higher clock speed than the already confirmed Ryzen 4800U.

Both the new Intel and AMD based Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 laptops feature SSD drives with capacity ranging from 256GB to 1Tb, up to 16Gb DDR4 memory, integrated AMD or Nvidia graphics with FHD IPS displays. The Yoga Slim 7 also features an ultra-portable form factor and weighs in at just 1.12kg.

KitGuru says: Lenovo may have just let it slip that AMD is ready to offer even more performance in the mobile PC space to compete with Intel just like it has in the desktop PC market. What do you guys think of this possible Ryzen 4900U processor from AMD? Will it be 8-core or do you think AMD will introduce 12 or 16 core CPUs to laptops?

