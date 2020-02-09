QNAP introduces the 24-bay ES2486dc enterprise NAS

QNAP has added a new 24-drive bay to its enterprise ZFS NAS series. The new ES2486dc is QNAP’s first high-availability all-flash NAS to feature dual controllers with Intel Xeon D-2142IT processors for excellent I/O throughput and 10GbE Ethernet connectivity.

The ES2486dc from QNAP features a dual active-active controller architecture to ensure near-zero downtime high-availability, with each controller providing four 10GbE SFP+ ports and eight RDIMM slots for a maximum capacity of up to 512GB memory and a battery protected DRAM write to cache protection helping to reduce the risk of data loss.

Two integrated PCIe slots support 10GbE/25GbE/40GbE network cards to boost bandwidth-demanding applications and virtualisation. The ES2486dc also features a SAS expansion card to connect multiple EJ1600 v2 enclosures to expand the total storage capacity to over 1 Petabyte. By using the optional QDA-SA3 6Gbps SAS to SATA adaptor allows the installation of SATA 6Gbps SSDs inside the ES2486dc SAS drive bay.

ES2486dc specifications:

Active-Active dual-controller system, 2U rackmount NAS

24x 2.5-inch SAS 12 Gbps/6 Gbps hard drives or SSDs

2x PCIe Gen 3 x8 slots

4x 10GbE SFP+ LAN ports

3x Gigabit ports

2x USB 3.0 ports

770W redundant power supplies

Another feature of the QNAP ES2486dc enterprise ZFS NAS is the QES operating system that is optimised for all-flash storage arrays. QES operating system provides efficient data reduction with inline data deduplication and inline data compression, something which reduces SSD storage consumption and significantly extends SSD lifespan.

The ES2486dc also offers enterprise-class remote backup and disaster recovery solution for virtual applications with included support for VMware, Microsoft and Citrix virtualization, and SnapSync supports VMware Site Recovery Manager. Additional support for iSER optimizes VMware performance and the compatibility for OpenStack Cinder and Manila file-sharing services.

QNAP has packed the ES2486dc with some pretty impressive features.

