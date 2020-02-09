Silicon Power launch the Stream S07 external drive enclosure

A new addition to the Silicon Power external hard drive range is designed to offer a blend of stylish aesthetics with excellent functionality. Silicon Power has styled the Stream S07 external drive bay around the appearance of stone with a textured surface finish.

The reason behind this ‘stone-like’ appearance is that Silicon Power believes its latest Stream S07 external drive enclosure symbolises the durability and longevity of the stone. The central ‘crack’ on top of the device is designed to not only represent a stone that has been tested over time but also provides functional ventilation to keep the drive inside cool, as well as housing built-in blue LED lighting that serves as an activity indicator.

Silicon Power claims the Stream S07 External drive enclosure will offer storage space for years with its 8Tb capacity. That’s enough space to store up to 1.3 million photos, 2 million songs, 800 4K UHD movies or 3.2 million e-books.

The Stream S07 from Silicon Power is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface to deliver high speed transfer rates of up to 5Gbps when connected to a PC, laptop, games console or other compatible devices. Stream S07 could also be used as a media playback drive or recording device when connected to a Smart TV, with enough storage capacity to ensure you never miss an episode of your favourite TV shows.

The smart design and flexible configuration options of the Silicon Power Stream S07 mean it can be placed either horizontally or vertically, to save space on a desk or TV unit while looking great in either orientation. Availability and pricing of the Stream S07 external drive is yet to be announced.

KitGuru says: What do you guys think of the ‘stone’ like styling of the Stream S07 external drive enclosure from Silicon Power? 8TB will certainly offer plenty of capacity for most users, it will be interesting to see how competitively it is priced.

