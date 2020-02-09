The new Microsoft Edge browser offers performance improvements

Microsoft launched its brand-new Edge web browser built on the Chromium open source project in mid-January with a goal to provide better compatibility and to create a partnership with the Chromium community to help improve the engine itself. However, performance improvements were not discussed at the time, according to PCMark, the new Microsoft Edge browser is offering a decent performance boost.

Based on its own in-house testing with PCMark 10 application, UL Benchmarks claims that the new Microsoft Edge browser is offering a substantial improvement in performance on average compared to the old Edge browser. PCMark 10 measures real-world PC performance of Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and the new Edge browser.

PCMark 10 can simulate Microsoft Edge common web browsing tasks such as social media, online shopping, viewing maps, watching videos or simply browsing web pages, During UL Benchmarks own testing of these activities, an increase of at least 10% performance from the new Microsoft web browser compared to the previous version was found.

Users can run these benchmarks themselves, to test before and after comparisons of the new and old Edge browsers, using the newly released PCMark 10 v2.1.2165. However, PCMark 10 Application benchmarks are only available in the Professional Edition which means signing up to an annual, single-seat subscription of the PCMark 10 Professional Edition for $1495 per year.

KitGuru says: PCMark is a handy tool for benchmarking all aspects of PC systems including software application performance. Have any of you guys tried out the new Microsoft Edge browser yet? If so, have you noticed an improvement in performance compared to the previous version and would you say that the new Microsoft Edge is now a valid alternative to web browsers such as Google Chrome or Firefox?

Become a Patron!