Extreme overclockers push Threadripper 3990X to 5.5GHz

Last week, AMD released its flagship 64-core Ryzen Threadripper 3990X. As per our review, the Threadripper 3990X is an immensely powerful CPU out-of-the-box, regardless of the workload thrown at it. But how much extra performance can be squeezed out of this CPU through extreme overclocking?

Some overclockers already had the chance to experiment on the 64-core Threadripper, and the results show how much further the CPU can go. Out of the three professional overclockers – TSAIK, safedisk, and Splave – the latter achieved the best scores on three benchmarks: Cinebench R20, Geekbench 3 Multi Core, and “GPUPI for CPU”. On the other hand, safedisk achieved the highest clock speed, coming in at 5573.7MHz, and the best score in wPrime 1024m and Cinebench R15.

According to Tom’s Hardware, Splave scored a whooping 39518 points in Cinebench R20 when running the CPU at 5305.9MHz, which is roughly 6500 points more than the second highest score. In Geekbench 3 Multi Core, he scored 293771 points with the CPU clocked at 5375MHz, while “GPUPI for CPU” came in at 21sec 622ms with the CPU’s cores at 5475.4MHz. To reach these scores, Splave used a ASRock TRX40 Taichi, Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut thermal paste, 2x Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSUs, and a G.Skill Neo 32GB RAM kit (4x8GB) clocked at 3200MHz, with 11-11-11-21 timings.

Safedisk’s system was composed of a Super Flower Leadex 1600W, an Asus ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha, and a G.Skill OC World Cup 2019 kit (4 modules) clocked at 3800MHz, with 12-11-11-22 timings. With this, he scored 18832 points in Cinebench R15 running the CPU at 5225MHz, and 12sec 710ms on wPrime 1024m with the CPU clocked at 5125MHz.

When comparing these scores with an Intel’s overclocked Xeon W3175X, the Ryzen Threadripper scores are up to two times higher (or half when it’s a time score).

KitGuru says: It seems that overclockers have a new toy to play with. What do you make of these results?

