AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU Review

I think it is fair to say that most people were surprised when AMD announced the plans to launch a sixty-four core High-End Desktop (HEDT) processor. The previous highest core count processors seen on the HEDT platforms came in at 32 cores, so shifting gears to 64 cores is a monumental upgrade and it gives AMD a CPU for which Intel has no true competitor at a price point even remotely similar.
Video Timestamps:
00:16 The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X!
00:40 Processor details and overview
02:50 Test System Details
04:38 CPU clock performance details
05:29 Overclocking 64 cores is challenging !
06:27 IceGiant ProSiphon Elite Cooler Prototype Teaser for later !
06:45 Some (amazing) performance results
11:10 Why would you need this processor and what are the potential issues?
15:20 Power Consumption results
16:47 Power Consumption performance per watt
17:45 Wraith Ripper Temperatures
18:51 IceGiant ProSiphon Elite Prototype Cooler
21:10 ProSiphon Elite Performance results (wow!)
24:46 AMD 3990X – how good is it and do you really need it?
28:32 Threadripper 3000 and TRX40 platform lead the way – here is why.
29:54 Scaling discussion and adoption
31:21 Business uses
32:41 KitGuru’s closing thoughts
As this is a Threadripper 3000 CPU that slots into the TRX40 platform, we strongly encourage you to read our Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and 3970X launch review for a more in-depth overview of the platform. There are, however, several key differences for the 3990X versus its lower core count siblings.
Starting with the obvious, this is a 64-core, 128-thread processor with a $3990 USD price tag and 280W TDP rating. Helping stick to the 280W budget sees AMD deploying the 3990X with a base clock of 2.9GHz and maximum boost speeds 200MHz below its siblings, at 4.3GHz. The Zen 2-based chip is built using TSMC 7nm process technology and AMD’s distinguished chiplet design approach.
You still get the same 0.5MB serving of L2 cache per core but, this time, there are more cores which results in more cache. The same is true for L3 cache which is deployed on a per-CCD basis and therefore allows the eight-CCD 3990X to ship with 256MB.
With the key differences highlighted and much of the remaining Ryzen Threadripper 3990X’s information already known, let’s jump into the testing.