Palit launches entirely fanless GTX 1650 graphics card

There are few fanless graphics cards being released nowadays. Even single-fan coolers are becoming less common, with most AIB partners and GPU manufacturers typically using two or three fans for their cards. Going against this trend, Palit is launching a new card with a passively cooled design, known as the Palit Geforce GTX 1650 KalmX.

Palit has a history of releasing entirely fanless GPUs, and now the GTX 1650 KalmX is, according to Palit, the first passively cooled GTX 1650 on the market. The card comes with a custom PCB and a massive heatsink made of a “vast volume of nickel plated fins”. The GPU is connected to the heatsink through a copper base with a pair of nickel plated heat pipes, delivering the “best heat dissipation from GPU to fins”. Because of the unusually tall heatsink, the card measures 178x138x38 mm (LxWxH).

Given that it’s a fanless card with limited cooling, the GPU comes at stock GPU and memory speeds, meaning 1485MHz base and 1665MHz boost for the core, while the 4GB of GDDR5 memory comes clocked at 8Gbps.

On the other hand, power requirements are impressively low, coming in with a 75W TDP. As per some other 1650s on the market, that means there’s no need for an external power source, given that the PCIe interface can itself deliver 75W of power. To connect the card to a monitor, there are 2x DisplayPort 1.4a, and 1x HDMI 2.0b connectors..

If you want to know more about the Palit Geforce GTX 1650 KalmX, click HERE. No details regarding pricing or availability were shared.

