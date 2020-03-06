GPD Win Max is a mini gaming laptop with an integrated gamepad

GPD, also known as GamePad Digital, is a Chinese company focused on developing multiple portable devices, such as Windows mini laptops, UMPCs and Android handheld game consoles. Their latest product is the GPD Win Max, a mini laptop aimed at gamers.

In an r/gpdwin subreddit post (via liliputing), Redditor u/JackFrost71 shared the specifications of the GPD Win Max, provided by GPD CEO Wade. The upcoming Win Max comes equipped with an Intel i5-1035G7 4C/8T CPU, with a TDP ranging from 15W to 25W. It uses Intel i5’s integrated graphics, which is an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940 with 64 EUs, and comes with 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, clocked at 3733MHz. For storage, there’s a PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 SSD with 512GB, and also an extra SATA 3 interface.

This mini gaming laptop has an 8-inch capacitive touchscreen, with a resolution of 1280×800. The backlit keyboard has a touchpad between the keyboard and the screen – but more interesting are the gaming controller buttons, including four action buttons, two analogue sticks, a d-pad, and a pair of triggers and bumpers on the back of the chassis.

Image credit: liliputing.com

Connectivity is above average for its size, with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 1x ThunderBolt 3 port, 1x USB Type-C port, 2x USB 3.1 Type-A ports, 1x HDMI 2.0b port, 1x RJ45 Ethernet port, a microSDXC slot.

To power all of its components, the GPD Win Max comes with a 57Wh battery. Everything is mounted in a chassis that measures 205x140x24.5mmm and weighs 800 grams.

According to liliputing, there are no known details regarding the availability or pricing of the GPD Win Max.

KitGuru says: Would you buy the GPD Win Max? Do you think it has enough power for the games you would play on-the-go?

