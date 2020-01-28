Samsung Galaxy S20 series to be available in March

Samsung shocked a lot of people with its $2,000 asking price for the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy S20 series and ‘Galaxy Flip’ smartphones thankfully won’t be that expensive, although pricing for the higher end models still set a high ceiling.

Last week, Max Weinbach of XDA Developers reported that the Galaxy S20 5G would cost between €900 and €1,000, with the S20+ model jumping up to around €1,100. The flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G would then be €1,300. Now in an update, Weinbach has confirmed through new sources that The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be €1,300, meanwhile the Galaxy Flip Z is said to launch on the 14th of February for €1,400.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is due to take place on the 11th of February, but the Galaxy S20 series won’t be available immediately. Apparently, retail availability is planned for the 6th of March, although pre-orders could go live sooner.

A lot of the pricing discussion so far has been around Samsung’s 5G models but there will be 4G-only versions too, which should end up being cheaper. As usual, we can expect more leaked details over the next couple of weeks as we approach the official announcement date.

KitGuru Says: Are many of you planning on upgrading your phone this year? Will you be waiting to see what the Galaxy S20 brings to the table?

Become a Patron!