New Kolink chassis are available at Overclockers UK now

Overclockers UK has teamed up with Kolink again to bring PC enthusiasts in the UK a new RGB mid-tower chassis. The new Kolink Void RGB Mid-Tower PC case is designed to meet the demands of today’s high-performance PC builds.

Earlier this month, OCUK brought us the Kolink Big Chungus display case and now the folks at Kolink have introduced the Void case that features a striking v-shaped RGB illuminated front panel. The Void’s front panel is equipped with an infinity mirror glass panel and an RGB strip in the shape of a V to provide a stylish, yet understated appearance.

The Kolink Void RGB chassis is capable of housing Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX and full ATX size motherboards behind a mildly tinted tempered glass panel. The case comes with a single 120mm ARGB fan and supports radiators up to 240mm in the front, graphics cards up to 310mm long, CPU coolers up to 160mm tall and power supplies up to 180mm can be installed beneath a full cover PSU shroud.

In terms of storage, there is space inside the Void to install two 3.5-inch HDDs or 2.5-inch SSD, as well as a further two 2.5-inch SSD mounting locations on top of the power supply shroud. Connectivity to the front I/O panel consists of two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports and HD audio jacks. The Kolink Void is available to purchase from Overclockers UK now, priced at just £46.99.

Kolink is expanding its PC case range even further with the addition of a new Micro-ATX chassis. The Kolink KLM-002 is an extremely compact chassis, measuring just 35.5 x 9.5 x 28.5cm. The Kolink KLM-002 can be used in either horizontal or vertical orientation, with a vertical stand included. The case supports Micro-ATX motherboards and compact SFX power supplies.

The Kolink KLM-002 is pre-installed with a single 80mm chassis fan, it offers space for up to three 2.5-inch storage drives to be installed or a single 3.5-inch HDD. The KLM-002 is ideally suited to systems with integrated graphics, however, a low profile GPU with a maximum length of 150mm could also be installed. Front panel connectivity consists of a single USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports and HD audio jacks. The Kolink KLM-002 is also available from Overclocks UK now for £29.99.

KitGuru says: Kolink has a couple of extremely cost-effective cases available from OCUK now. The Void looks like it offers all the specifications you would need to build a budget gaming system with a smart appearance. What do you guys think of these two new cases from Kolink at Overclockers UK?

