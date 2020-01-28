Philips monitors team up with G2 Esports

MMD display specialists and the brand licensing partner for Philips monitors has kicked off the new decade by announcing a sponsorship deal with one of the most successful esports organisations, G2 Esports.

Founded by Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez in 2013, G2 Esports has since become one of the top esports teams, by achieving over 94 awards across several competitive game titles. Philips monitors and G2 will team up in an attempt to conquer the console gaming market in 2020 with a focus on the Racing and Rocket League teams.

“We’re proud to join forces with G2 in order to make console gaming more exciting than ever and to help support the e-sports community. The G2 Rocket League team, in particular, have worked hard to get where they are now and we’re excited to see how far they go in 2020,” said Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing & Business Management at MMD.

MMD and Philips will equip the whole G2 Esports teams training facilities with monitors optimised for console gaming. The theory is that this will both help the team to optimise training while providing feedback to Philips which will help in the development of future products.

“When gaming, whether we’re competing online or playing single player titles, we want a smooth, remarkable experience, Don’t let them lie to you – pro players not only want their games to run smoothly but also to look gorgeous,” said Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez, G2 Esports CEO, while welcoming Philips on board.

KitGuru says: It is good to see a brand such as Philips working together with esports professional gamers, as the knowledge the company learns from the pros will no doubt improve future products for casual gamers to enjoy in the home.

