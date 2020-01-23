Creative Sound BlasterX G6 Review

Rating: 8.5.

Creative are known for making excellent audio products and more for gamers. Everyone has built in soundcards on their motherboards and these are good enough right? Well Creative think you’re wrong and that’s why they’ve made the Sound BlasterX G6 external USB sound card. This tiny package promises to change your listening experiences of gaming, media and music forever. Can this little box really have such a huge impact? We find out.

Specifications:





Dimensions 111 x 70 x 24 mm

Weight of 144g

Virtual 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound

USB 2.0 Bus powered via included cable

Dolby Digital decoding available only via an optical connection via the included optical cable

DAC (digital to analog converter)

Dynamic range: 130dB A-weighted

Direct mode sampling rate up to 32-bit and 384 kHz

ADC (analog to digital converter)

Dynamic range 113dB A weighted

Sampling rate mic-in/line-in/optical-in up to 32-bit and 192 kHz

Output impedance 1 ohm

Headphone impedance 16 – 600 ohms

Xamp discrete headphone amplification, which means both audio channels (left and right headphones) are amplified individually for more detail

Scout mode gives you a tactical advantage by enhancing in-game audio such as footsteps, weapon switch or reloading sounds

Pros:

High quality audio.

Works with almost every device.

Easy to set up.

Very simple to use.

Sound Blaster Connect software is easy to use and has plenty of customisation.

Scout mode works well.

Cons:

Logo is the wrong way around in my opinion.

Price point could put some people off but you get what you pay for here.

3.5mm headphone and microphones input only.

KitGuru says: In our opinion the Sound BlasterX G6 is well worth buying if you use headphones and want to step up your audio game!

