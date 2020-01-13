PNY Power Pack Power Delivery 10000 Review

Rating: 8.5.

In this day and age everybody has multiple devices that travel with them on a daily basis, but what’s everyone’s worst nightmare? Losing power! That worry ends here with the Power Pack Power Delivery 10000 by PNY. This power bank is the perfect everyday safety net when it comes to charging your electronic devices. Equipped with a 10,000mAh capacity, two 12W USB 3.0 ports and a certified 18W output USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port for fast charging, your devices are sure to survive.

Watch via our Vimeo Channel (Below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

Specifications/features:



2 USB-A at 5V / 2.4A

1 USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 18W at 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A

Weight: 209g (my tests show 220g)

Dimensions: 123.69x70x22mm

10050mAh capacity to fully charge your device multiple times (depending on device)

Charge compatible devices up to 2.5 times faster than standard charging

3 ports allowing to charge 3 different devices simultaneously

Charge 50% of your phone in 30mins via USB-C PD with a capacity up to 3000mAh

Works with Smartphones, Tablets, Nintendo Switch and USB-C Laptops

Purchase the PNY Power Pack Power Delivery 10,000, from Amazon UK for £45.29 HERE!

Pros:

USB-C Power Delivery.

Auto power-on when device is connected.

4 LED indicators are simple but effective.

10,000mAh is perfect for light travelling/everyday use.

Comes pre-charged and ready to use.

Fast charging via 5v 3amp wall plug supported.

Cons:

No carry-case.

Takes a long time to charge via standard USB wall plugs.

KitGuru says: in today’s world we think everybody should own a power bank, especially one capable of USB-C Power Delivery technology as more and more devices support fast charging. The 10,000mAh capacity is an excellent size for day to day use and it also reduces the size/weight compared to some larger models available.

Become a Patron!