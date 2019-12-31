Razer Seiren Emote Microphone Review

Rating: 8.0.

In the world of live streaming, we have seen all sorts of weird and wacky products emerge but we’ve never seen anything quite like this and we never expected it from the likes of Razer! The new Seiren Emote is quite possibly the most random and hilarious microphone ever to be made. Featuring a full 8-bit LED display on the back of the microphone, designed to work in conjunction with Razer’s Emote Engine software and Twitch or Stream Labs OBS, this microphone can be interacted with by your viewers to display over 100 animated, static and custom emotes. Is the microphone any good or is this just another gimmick? We find out!

Specifications:



Microphone specifications

Hyper cardioid condenser microphone

Built in shock mount around the capsule

USB power required / consumption: 5V 500mA

Sample rate: min 44.1kHz / max 48kHz

Bit rate: 16bit

Frequency response: 100Hz–20kHz

Headphone amplifier

Impedance: ≥ 16Ω

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Display RGB LED

8 x 8 RGB LED Matrix

System Requirements

Windows 7,8, 10

Razer Synapse & Streamer Companion application support

Links to your Twitch or Stream Labs OBS account

Pros:

One of a kind.

8-bit LED display looks great.

Engages with viewers, potentially growing your following.

Great build quality.

Companion App is very easy to navigate and configure.

Cons:

Expensive.

Specific thread size not compatible out of the box with some boom arms.

Plastic threading on the microphone will deteriorate.

No EQ/sound settings via Synapse or Companion app.

KitGuru says: Overall the Razer Emote is tonnes of fun and has huge customisation options. We think the built-in shock mount paired with the brilliant audio quality gives this microphone the potential to be excellent with a few minor tweaks. It is significantly more expensive than the Seiren X, but the LED display is certainly one of a kind.

