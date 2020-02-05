RAZER Basilisk V2 (2020) Review

Rating: 8.5.

Razer has just released the Razer Basilisk V2 with new cutting edge technology. The original Basilisk impressed us when we reviewed it in 2017, but V2 boasts new optical switches, the updated 20,000 DPI Focus+ sensor with ‘99.6% resolution accuracy’, as well as 11 programmable buttons. Is this a worthwhile upgrade if you still own the original model?

Specifications:



True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Eleven independently programmable buttons

Replaceable multi-function paddle

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70M clicks

Ergonomic right-handed design with textured side-grips.

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel with infinitely customisable resistance

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages : 800/1800/4000/9000/20000)

Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage (4+1 profiles)

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable

Approximate size: 130mm / 5.11 in (Length) x 60mm / 2.36 in (Grip Width) x 42mm / 1.65 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 92 g / 3.3 oz (Excluding cable)

Pros:

Amazing sensor technology especially with the new intelligence functions.

Really tactile clicks and scroll wheel.

Ergonomic design is comfortable for all grips.

Scroll wheel resistance adjuster.

Inset DPI buttons makes it hard to accidentally press them when scrolling.

Cons:

The reduced weight of the new version may put some people off.

Expensive.

KitGuru says: There is a lot here for the price and this mouse is pleasing to the eye and hand. If you want cutting edge technology this mouse ticks the boxes.

