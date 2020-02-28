Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Review

Corsair are known for pushing gaming peripherals to new, uncharted, territories and with the launch of the K95 RGB Platinum XT they’re hoping to do just that! This keyboard is not only tailored to prosumer gamers but also streamers. With stunning aesthetics, a beautiful one piece brushed aluminium top cap and RGB for days with per-key RGB and an awesome 19 zone LightEdge along the back, Corsair are pulling out all the stops. The unique selling point is that it has 6 macro keys supported by Elgato’s Stream Deck software! Does it compete with a dedicated Stream Deck? We find out.
Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE
Specifications:
- Full size keyboard
- Brushed single piece aluminium top shell
- Dedicated media controls
- Volume scroll adjuster
- 6 macro keys compatible with Elgato’s Stream Deck software
- Cherry MX Speed Silver switches
- 100M clicks
- 1.2mm actuation
- Also available in MX Brown and MX Blue switches
- Detachable leatherette palm rest
- USB 3.1 supported passthrough port
- Heavy duty braided cable with two male USB-A’s for power and passthrough
- Per-key backlit RGB
- 19-zone RGB LightEdge
- 465 x 171 x 36 mm without palm rest
- Weight 1.31kg without palm rest
- Included key cap remover tool
- Included replacement S-key caps
- Included replacement FPS & MOBA key cap sets
- Included Corsair logo key cap to replace ESC key
You can purchase the K95 RGB Platinum XT keyboard, from Overclockers UK for £209.99, HERE!
Pros:
- High quality materials
- Beautiful aesthetic design
- Per-key vibrant RGB and LightEdge
- Cherry MX SPEED RGB Silver switches (100m lifespace + 1.2mm actuation)
- 5 onboard profiles
- USB passthrough port
- Super comfortable palm rest
- Elgato Stream Deck software support for 6 macro keys
- Elgato software very easy to use and works great
- iCue software works well and is easy to navigate
Cons:
- G & S key caps are not ultra-durable PBT key caps and scratch easily
- Cannot create folders in Stream Deck software so only 6 options available
- Stream deck floating tool bar may need to be hidden whilst streaming so you need to memorise your assignments
- High price point
KitGuru says: if you’re a prosumer in the market for a top of the range keyboard and you also find yourself dabbling in the streaming world then the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT could be the perfect keyboard for you.