Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Review

Corsair are known for pushing gaming peripherals to new, uncharted, territories and with the launch of the K95 RGB Platinum XT they’re hoping to do just that! This keyboard is not only tailored to prosumer gamers but also streamers. With stunning aesthetics, a beautiful one piece brushed aluminium top cap and RGB for days with per-key RGB and an awesome 19 zone LightEdge along the back, Corsair are pulling out all the stops. The unique selling point is that it has 6 macro keys supported by Elgato’s Stream Deck software! Does it compete with a dedicated Stream Deck? We find out.

Watch via our Vimeo channel (below) or over on YouTube at 2160p HERE

Specifications:



Full size keyboard

Brushed single piece aluminium top shell

Dedicated media controls

Volume scroll adjuster

6 macro keys compatible with Elgato’s Stream Deck software

Cherry MX Speed Silver switches

100M clicks

1.2mm actuation

Also available in MX Brown and MX Blue switches

Detachable leatherette palm rest

USB 3.1 supported passthrough port

Heavy duty braided cable with two male USB-A’s for power and passthrough

Per-key backlit RGB

19-zone RGB LightEdge

465 x 171 x 36 mm without palm rest

Weight 1.31kg without palm rest

Included key cap remover tool

Included replacement S-key caps

Included replacement FPS & MOBA key cap sets

Included Corsair logo key cap to replace ESC key

You can purchase the K95 RGB Platinum XT keyboard, from Overclockers UK for £209.99, HERE!

Pros:

High quality materials

Beautiful aesthetic design

Per-key vibrant RGB and LightEdge

Cherry MX SPEED RGB Silver switches (100m lifespace + 1.2mm actuation)

5 onboard profiles

USB passthrough port

Super comfortable palm rest

Elgato Stream Deck software support for 6 macro keys

Elgato software very easy to use and works great

iCue software works well and is easy to navigate

Cons:

G & S key caps are not ultra-durable PBT key caps and scratch easily

Cannot create folders in Stream Deck software so only 6 options available

Stream deck floating tool bar may need to be hidden whilst streaming so you need to memorise your assignments

High price point

KitGuru says: if you’re a prosumer in the market for a top of the range keyboard and you also find yourself dabbling in the streaming world then the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT could be the perfect keyboard for you.

