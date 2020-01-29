EVGA release the Z10 RGB Gaming Keyboard

EVGA unveiled the Z10 RGB mechanical gaming keyboard back at Computex 2019 and has now officially released it for sale. The Z10 RGB keyboard is an update of the previous Z10 that now includes customisable RGB lighting, with the same core features of the original.

The EVGA Z10 RGB gaming keyboard can be ordered in different styles to suit the user’s preference, one with click tactile feeling kailh blue switches or a standard, silent brown switch version for a stealthier mechanical experience. Unlike the original Z10 that had red backlit keys, EVGA has gone all out with full RGB backlighting in the latest instalment.

Just like the previous Z10 keyboard, the new RGB version is equipped with the customisable LCD screen for users to monitor XOC or ELEET stats, custom game timers and various other functions. The Z10 RGB includes five customisable macro keys on the left-hand side as well as two additional keys above the arrows that can be configured via the EVGA Unleased RGB software where RGB lighting is controlled too.

Multimedia keys are also included on the Z10 RGB, for users to conveniently play, pause, stop and skip. LED and volume dimmer sliders are integrated into the Z10 RGB that allows users to quickly turn LEDs on or off and adjust brightness, while the volume slider provides a simple way to adjust system volume levels. EVGA has also included an adjustable wrist rest to ensure fatigue is kept to a minimum during those long and intense gaming session.

EVGA Z10 RGB Gaming Keyboard Specification:

Kailh Mechanical Brown/Blue Switches

60 million keystroke lifespan

1000Hz Ultra Polling Rate

Anti-Ghosting with N-KEY rollover function

“E-Key” button disables Windows Keys for Gaming Mode

Braided USB Cable with cable tie

Multimedia Shortcut Key

Audio / Brightness slider

Information Display LCD

Customizable RGB LED backlighting

2x USB 2.0 ports

3-Year EVGA Global Warranty

The EVGA Z10 RGB Gaming Keyboard is available to purchase from the EVGA online store now, priced at $179.99.

KitGuru says: Are you on the lookout for a new RGB mechanical gaming keyboard? Would the EVGA Z10 RGB tick all the boxes for you? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

