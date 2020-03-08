ROCCAT partners with Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect

ROCCAT, the German based PC accessories division of Turtle Beach has announced a new partnership deal with Dr Disrespect which will make ROCCAT DOC’s exclusive keyboard, mouse and mousepad supplier for his Twitch channel.

Dr Disrespect has twice been named Streamer of the Year by the Esports Awards and has over 3.8 million followers and over 150 million views on his Twitch gaming channel. Dr Disrespect recently agreed a deal with the creators of The Walking Dead which will bring a TV series based on his character, as well as a deal with Gallery Books to produce a comedic “memoir” detailings Dr Disrespect’s backstory, which is scheduled to be published next spring.

“Dr Disrespect is a formidable gamer and powerful partner,” said René Korte, General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. “There are very few streamers with the skills to game and entertain like Doc does, so providing him our superior PC hardware is an honor, and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

The Doc already uses ROCCAT products on his Twitch channel, including Kain series mice and Vulcan keyboards. The ROCCAT Kain 120 AIMO was recently named as “The overall best gaming mouse available today” by tech publication T3, while the Vulcan 121 AIMO keyboard is an updated and faster version of its predecessor, the Vulcan 120 AIMO.

As part of the new partnership deal between ROCCAT and Dr Disrespect, the Doc will work in partnership with ROCCAT on a range of signature products that pair ROCCAT’s high-quality engineering with Doc’s dominating style of gameplay.

