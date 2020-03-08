Optoma introduce a new short-throw gaming projector

Optoma has announced a new short-throw gaming projector that builds on the features of its previous HD29H model. The new HD29HST is equipped with a short-throw lens capable of projecting a 100-inch image from just over a meter away.

The short-throw lens of the Optoma HD29HST projector makes it ideal to transport to a friend’s house and quickly set up a 100-inch screen in almost any room. Optoma claims the HD29HST is perfect for watching a sports event, movie night or even for gaming marathons.

Not only does the Optoma HD29HST offer a convenient and simple setup process, it also features dual HDMI inputs allowing for multiple connections to devices simultaneously that can be switched between via the touch of a button. The HD29HST can also be transformed into a smart projector by connecting a dongle such as a Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV stick.

The Optoma HD29HST is High Dynamic Range compatible, with a lightning-fast 1080p resolution mode with 120Hz refresh rate and just 8.4ms response time, for a fast and fluid gaming experience. “With a latency of just 8.4ms and the ability to accept a 1080p 120Hz signal, we developed this compact short-throw projector with gamers in mind.” Said Kishan Mistry, Product Manager at Optoma.

For additional convenience, the Optoma HD29HST short-throw projector includes an integrated 10W speaker that Optoma says despite its size, the speaker inside the HD29HST is powerful enough to provide audio that will “effortlessly fill a living room.” The HD29HST is also equipped with an audio output for connecting to external audio equipment.

The Optoma HD29HST is available to purchase now from Optoma and Richer Sounds, priced at £799.

Discuss on our Facebook page HERE.

KitGuru says: The Optoma HD29HST is a good looking, compact unit that should look great in any living room. Its ability to project a 100-inch image from just over a meter away sounds impressive. What do you guys think of it?

Become a Patron!