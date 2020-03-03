HyperX announces the Alloy Origins mechanical keyboards with new Aqua switch

HyperX, Kingston’s gaming division, has released two new variants of its Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core mechanical keyboards. Besides the currently available HyperX Red switch variant, both keyboards now have the option to come with the new HyperX Aqua switches, which are similar to Cherry Brown switches.

According to HyperX, the new tactile HyperX Aqua mechanical switches have an 80 million click rating and feature a reduced travel distance (3.8mm travel) and an actuation force of 45g.

Both keyboards have the RGB LEDs uncovered “for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects” and five levels of brightness to choose from. The body of the keyboard is aluminium, with a brushed finish, and the keyboard’s layout was designed so the keyboard physically occupies less space. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core goes even further, being a tenkeyless keyboard.

As per GamesPress (via Gamasutra), the Alloy Origin keyboards are customisable through HyperX’s NGenuity software. Users’ can configure macros, and lighting colours and effects (per-key included) on NGenuity. The included keyboard cable (USB Type-C to USV Type-A) is also detachable for both models.

Additionally, both keyboards feature a Custom Game Mode, which provides a way to “enable and disable macro keys”, and store them in the library. The on-board memory lets users save up to three profiles through NGenuity software. These keyboards also feature 100% anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover and three adjustable keyboard heights.

The HyperX Alloy Origins with Aqua switches is available now for £109.99/€119.99, while the HyperX Alloy Origins Core with Aqua switches is available for pre-order for £99.99/€109.99. If you want to learn more about these keyboards click HERE for Alloy Origins and HERE for Alloy Origins Core.

KitGuru says: Would you like to try HyperX’s new Aqua switch? Would you go for the Alloy Origins full keyboard or the Alloy Origins Core compact keyboard?

