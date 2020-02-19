Everything we know about the Mountain Everest keyboard so far

Last month, Mountain popped up on our radar with the first teaser for its upcoming mechanical keyboard. Several of us here at KitGuru are keyboard nerds, so we’ve been following this one closely- here is everything we know about the crowdfunded Mountain Everest keyboard so far!

The Everest keyboard is going to be fully revealed very soon, alongside the launch of a Kickstarter campaign. Now before you roll your eyes at the idea of crowdfunding a premium keyboard, you might want to take a look at some of the features we know about so far.

To start off, it is a modular keyboard, so you can save desk space by using it as a smaller TKL board, or you can attach the removable numpad and magnetic media dock for the full experience. The dial found on the media dock also appears to have a built-in screen.

Most keyboards, even high-end ones, come with very basic plastic feet for raising it to a comfortable angle. However, the Everest uses newly designed spacer feet with height adjustment, which means you won’t have to deal with keyboard feet snapping or breaking off.

If all of that wasn’t enough, the Mountain Everest keyboard also comes with a CNC milled brushed aluminium faceplate and RGB lighting in the switches and along the edge, adding that extra premium touch.

There is still more to be revealed, so we’ll be back with all of the details once the Kickstarter launches. In the meantime, we’ve partnered up with Mountain.GG to give away a Samsung gaming monitor, so be sure to check out the competition, HERE.

KitGuru Says: What do you think of the keyboard so far? Is there anything you would like to see included?

