Cooler Master MM711 Mouse Review

Following on from Cooler Master’s MM710, which we first saw at Computex 2019, today we are reviewing the MM711. This is an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse, weighing just 60g, and its main point of difference when compared to the MM710 is the addition of RGB lighting. Also boasting Cooler Master’s ‘ultraweave’ cable and the PMW 3389 sensor, priced at under £60, could this be your next gaming mouse?
We’ve reviewed a number of ultra-lightweight gaming mice over the last few months, including the Glorious Model O- , Endgame Gear XM1 and Sharkoon Light2 200. The Cooler Master MM711 is right up there with the lightest I’ve tested, weighing in at just 60g. This does make it 7g heavier than the MM710, with the extra weight due to the plastic diffusers needed for the RGB lighting.
Additionally, I am reviewing the matte black sample, but there are also glossy black, matte white and glossy white models available. Just how good is this mouse?
Specifications:
- PRODUCT NUMBER: MM-711-KKOL1, MM-711-KKOL2, MM-711-WWOL1, MM-711-WWOL2
- MOUSE GRIP TYPE: Claw, Palm, Fingertip
- MOUSE MATERIAL: ABS Plastic
- MOUSE FEET: PTFE
- MOUSE COLOR: Black, White
- SURFACE TREATMENT: Matte, Glossy
- MOUSE LEDS: Yes, RGB on wheel and logo
- MOUSE SENSOR: PixArt PMW3389
- CPI / DPI: 7 Levels (400, 800, 1200 (default), 1600, 3200, 6400, 16000)
- MOUSE TRACKING SPEED: 400 ips
- MOUSE LIFT OFF DISTANCE: < ~2mm
- POLLING RATE: 1000Hz
- ANGLE SNAPPING: N/A
- MOUSE ACCELERATION: 50g
- MOUSE PROCESSOR: 32 bit ARM Cortex M0+
- ON-BOARD MEMORY: 512KB
- MOUSE LIFESPAN (L/R SWITCHES): OMRON, 20 million
- MOUSE BUTTONS: 6
- SOFTWARE: Yes, MasterPlus+ Support
- MOUSE CABLE LENGTH: Fixed Ultraweave cable, 1.8m
- MOUSE DIMENSION: 116.5 x 62.4 x 38.3 mm / 4.587″ x 2.457″ x 1.508 ” (L x W x H)
- MOUSE WEIGHT: <60g
- WARRANTY: 2 years