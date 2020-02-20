Cooler Master MM711 Mouse Review

Rating: 8.0.

1. Introduction 2. Unboxing and First Look 3. Testing 4. Closing Thoughts 5. View All Pages

Following on from Cooler Master’s MM710, which we first saw at Computex 2019, today we are reviewing the MM711. This is an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse, weighing just 60g, and its main point of difference when compared to the MM710 is the addition of RGB lighting. Also boasting Cooler Master’s ‘ultraweave’ cable and the PMW 3389 sensor, priced at under £60, could this be your next gaming mouse?

We’ve reviewed a number of ultra-lightweight gaming mice over the last few months, including the Glorious Model O- , Endgame Gear XM1 and Sharkoon Light2 200. The Cooler Master MM711 is right up there with the lightest I’ve tested, weighing in at just 60g. This does make it 7g heavier than the MM710, with the extra weight due to the plastic diffusers needed for the RGB lighting.

Additionally, I am reviewing the matte black sample, but there are also glossy black, matte white and glossy white models available. Just how good is this mouse?



Specifications:

PRODUCT NUMBER: MM-711-KKOL1, MM-711-KKOL2, MM-711-WWOL1, MM-711-WWOL2

MOUSE GRIP TYPE: Claw, Palm, Fingertip

MOUSE MATERIAL: ABS Plastic

MOUSE FEET: PTFE

MOUSE COLOR: Black, White

SURFACE TREATMENT: Matte, Glossy

MOUSE LEDS: Yes, RGB on wheel and logo

MOUSE SENSOR: PixArt PMW3389

CPI / DPI: 7 Levels (400, 800, 1200 (default), 1600, 3200, 6400, 16000)

MOUSE TRACKING SPEED: 400 ips

MOUSE LIFT OFF DISTANCE: < ~2mm

POLLING RATE: 1000Hz

ANGLE SNAPPING: N/A

MOUSE ACCELERATION: 50g

MOUSE PROCESSOR: 32 bit ARM Cortex M0+

ON-BOARD MEMORY: 512KB

MOUSE LIFESPAN (L/R SWITCHES): OMRON, 20 million

MOUSE BUTTONS: 6

SOFTWARE: Yes, MasterPlus+ Support

MOUSE CABLE LENGTH: Fixed Ultraweave cable, 1.8m

MOUSE DIMENSION: 116.5 x 62.4 x 38.3 mm / 4.587″ x 2.457″ x 1.508 ” (L x W x H)

MOUSE WEIGHT: <60g

WARRANTY: 2 years

Become a Patron!