Sharkoon Light2 200 Mouse Review

If you follow the latest trends across the gaming peripheral industry, you will be familiar with the concept of ultra lightweight gaming mice. Popularised by Finalmouse and the original ‘Ultralight’, the likes of Glorious PC Gaming Race, Cooler Master, G Wolves and Xtrfy have all released their own super lightweight mice, and today Sharkoon has joined the party with its Light2 200, weighing in at just 62 grams.
The immediate idea behind the Sharkoon Light2 200 becomes clear with a single glance – take the popular Zowie EC shape and make it lighter by adding a lot of holes to the shell. However, Sharkoon has also taken the opportunity to add some extra features to the package, as the Light2 200 also features a swappable top shell, as well as replaceable DPI buttons so you can choose a low or high-profile button.
Sharkoon also claims its mouse features ‘highly precise sensor of up to 16,000 DPI, an ultra-flexible cable, and five mouse feet made of pure PTFE for extreme sliding properties’. Priced at just £43.99, or 49.99Euros, just how good is the Light2 200?
General:
- Max. DPI/CPI: 16,000
- Min. DPI/CPI: 50
- Sensor: Optical
- Chip: Pixart PMW 3389
- Illumination: RGB
- Polling Rate: 1,000 Hz
- Frames Per Second: 16,000
- Inches Per Second: 400
- Max. Acceleration: 50 g
- Honeycomb Structure
- Customizable Design
- Mouse Feet: 5, Pure PTFE
- Weight Without Cable: 62 g
- Dimensions (L x W x H):120x66x42mm
- Supported Operating Systems: Windows
Button Properties:
- Number of Buttons: 6
- Programmable Buttons: 6
- Operating Life Cycles of Buttons:
- Min. 20 Million Clicks
DPI Properties:
- DPI Steps: 7, Fully Customizable
- DPI Switch
- DPI Indicator: LED
Software Properties:
- Gaming Software
- Onboard Memory for Game Profiles
- Capacity of Onboard Memory: 64 kB
- Number of Profiles: 5
Cable and Connectors:
- Connector: USB
- Gold-Plated USB Plug
- Ultraflexible, Textile Braided Cable
- Cable Length: 180 cm
Package Contents:
- LIGHT2 200
- Interchangeable Top Cover
- Interchangeable DPI Buttons
- Additional Set of Mouse Feet
- Manual