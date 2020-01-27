Sharkoon Light2 200 Mouse Review

Rating: 8.5.

If you follow the latest trends across the gaming peripheral industry, you will be familiar with the concept of ultra lightweight gaming mice. Popularised by Finalmouse and the original ‘Ultralight’, the likes of Glorious PC Gaming Race, Cooler Master, G Wolves and Xtrfy have all released their own super lightweight mice, and today Sharkoon has joined the party with its Light2 200, weighing in at just 62 grams.

The immediate idea behind the Sharkoon Light2 200 becomes clear with a single glance – take the popular Zowie EC shape and make it lighter by adding a lot of holes to the shell. However, Sharkoon has also taken the opportunity to add some extra features to the package, as the Light2 200 also features a swappable top shell, as well as replaceable DPI buttons so you can choose a low or high-profile button.

Sharkoon also claims its mouse features ‘highly precise sensor of up to 16,000 DPI, an ultra-flexible cable, and five mouse feet made of pure PTFE for extreme sliding properties’. Priced at just £43.99, or 49.99Euros, just how good is the Light2 200?



General:

Max. DPI/CPI: 16,000

Min. DPI/CPI: 50

Sensor: Optical

Chip: Pixart PMW 3389

Illumination: RGB

Polling Rate: 1,000 Hz

Frames Per Second: 16,000

Inches Per Second: 400

Max. Acceleration: 50 g

Honeycomb Structure

Customizable Design

Mouse Feet: 5, Pure PTFE

Weight Without Cable: 62 g

Dimensions (L x W x H):120x66x42mm

Supported Operating Systems: Windows

Button Properties:

Number of Buttons: 6

Programmable Buttons: 6

Operating Life Cycles of Buttons:

Min. 20 Million Clicks

DPI Properties:

DPI Steps: 7, Fully Customizable

DPI Switch

DPI Indicator: LED

Software Properties:

Gaming Software

Onboard Memory for Game Profiles

Capacity of Onboard Memory: 64 kB

Number of Profiles: 5

Cable and Connectors:

Connector: USB

Gold-Plated USB Plug

Ultraflexible, Textile Braided Cable

Cable Length: 180 cm

Package Contents:

LIGHT2 200

Interchangeable Top Cover

Interchangeable DPI Buttons

Additional Set of Mouse Feet

Manual

