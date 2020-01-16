Logitech doubles down on ergonomics with Ergo K860 keyboard

Logitech has been expanding its ergonomic range of mice lately with the releases of the MX Ergo trackball mouse and the MX Vertical. Now, Logitech is bringing out a keyboard to pair with them- the Ergo K860.

The Ergo K860 is a split keyboard with a curved design to deliver “a more natural typing experience”. The shape of the keyboard allows for greater wrist support, reducing muscle activity and allowing the user to have a more relaxed typing posture.



Image credit: Logitech

Specifically, Logitech says that the curved wrist rest offers 54 percent more wrist support and reduces wrist bending by 25 percent. There is also an adjustable palm lift, so you can keep your wrists at a natural posture while working. Over in the US, the Ergo K860 has already been certified by United States Ergonomics and has been rated for a 10 million keystroke lifespan.

The Logitech Ergo K860 starts shipping this month for $129.99.

KitGuru Says: A split keyboard isn’t for everyone but there are certainly people who swear by them. Do any of you currently use a split/ergonomic keyboard for typing? If so, what do you think of Logitech’s new offering?

Become a Patron!