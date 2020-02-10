Win a Synology DiskStation DS218 NAS System!

We’ve reviewed a lot of NAS systems over the years, with Synology often shining bright amongst the competition. Now, we want to give one lucky KitGuru reader the chance to win a Synology NAS of their own!

From the 10th of February through until the 16th of February, we are partnering up with Synology to give away a DiskStation DS218 NAS system. This is a 2-bay NAS server, packed with a 64-bit quad-core processor, DDR4 memory and support for up to 32TB of total storage across two 16TB drives. Using Synology’s software tools, you will have easy access to file management and sharing, synchronising your files across devices and you can also use it as a 4K video streaming server, with support for 10-bit 4K H.265 transcoding.

So how do you go about winning one of these? Well that part is easy, all you have to do is send us an email to ‘[email protected]’ and be sure to include the subject line “I want to win a Synology NAS!”. In the email, you will need to answer the following question correctly for a chance to win: “Which Synology mobile app allows you to automatically back up photos on your mobile device?”

If you need help finding the answer, then you can find the answer HERE.

This giveaway is open to residents of the United Kingdom from February 10th through until February 16th 2020. We will then pick and announce winners on KitGuru.net and social media within 30 days of the closing date. Once winners have been announced and contacted, your email entries will be deleted and won’t be passed on to any third parties, we value your privacy.

KitGuru Says: Good luck to all who enter, we will be back soon to announce the winner!

Become a Patron!