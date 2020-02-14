CORSAIR Scimitar RGB Elite Review

Rating: 8.5.

Are you an MMO or MOBA player? Are you tired of your wrist aching over long sessions and fed up of reaching for your skills on your keyboard? Corsair has you covered with the brand-new Scimitar RGB Elite. This mouse is huge, which is definitely not a bad thing, as it houses an adjustable 12 key number pad, some of the best ergonomics we’ve seen on a mouse and a top of the range sensor. We put it to the test to see just how good it really is.

Specifications:



120 x 78 x 42 mm

122g without cable

Braided 1.8m USB 2.0 cable

17 programable buttons

Patented movable 12 key number pad

Custom PixArt PMW3391 optical sensor

100 -18,000 DPI

50G acceleration

1000Hz Polling rate

PTFE glide pads

Customisable RGB zones

Pros:

Possibly the most comfortable mouse on the market.

Adjustable number pad is excellent.

Multiple uses within gaming and productivity.

Works flawlessly.

Blacked out matte design looks epic.

Build quality is top notch.

iCue software works great and is really the heart of the potential this mouse has to offer.

Cons:

Fingertip grip isn’t great.

Over time the rubber finish could wear/stain from greasy mitts.

May be too heavy for some.

KitGuru says: With just a few minor cons that could be overlooked, we definitely recommend you consider the Scimitar RGB Elite if you’re in the market for a new MMO mouse!

